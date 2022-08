India@75: How the Green Revolution transformed India's agricultural sector

The Green Revolution started in 1965 and was led by MS Swaminathan. The main aim of the Green Revolution was to make India self-sufficient in food grains.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:43 PM IST

