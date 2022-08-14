NewsVideos

India@75: Learn all about 40 World Heritage Sites located in India

There are 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. The number grew from 38 to 40 last year. There are 1,155 sites worldwide on the UNESCO list, spread across 167 nations. India has the most World Heritage Sites worldwide, followed by Italy, China, Germany, Spain, and France. This makes the nation a fantastic destination for tourists.

|Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
There are 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. The number grew from 38 to 40 last year. There are 1,155 sites worldwide on the UNESCO list, spread across 167 nations. India has the most World Heritage Sites worldwide, followed by Italy, China, Germany, Spain, and France. This makes the nation a fantastic destination for tourists.

All Videos

India@75: India's incredible journey to Mars at Rs 7/km
India@75: India's incredible journey to Mars at Rs 7/km
Independence Day 1998 Special: देश में बना सबसे बड़ा गठबंधन, Atal Bihar Vajpayee फिर से बने थे पीएम
1:10
Independence Day 1998 Special: देश में बना सबसे बड़ा गठबंधन, Atal Bihar Vajpayee फिर से बने थे पीएम
Independence Day 1997 Special: जब Lalu Prasad Yadav ने बनाई RJD, बिहार की राजनीति में आया था भूचाल
1:12
Independence Day 1997 Special: जब Lalu Prasad Yadav ने बनाई RJD, बिहार की राजनीति में आया था भूचाल
Independence Day 1996 Special: जब सिर्फ 13 दिन के लिए पीएम बने थे
1:14
Independence Day 1996 Special: जब सिर्फ 13 दिन के लिए पीएम बने थे
See how is the life of an Indian Coast Guard jawan?
12:20
See how is the life of an Indian Coast Guard jawan?

Trending Videos

India@75: India's incredible journey to Mars at Rs 7/km
1:10
Independence Day 1998 Special: देश में बना सबसे बड़ा गठबंधन, Atal Bihar Vajpayee फिर से बने थे पीएम
1:12
Independence Day 1997 Special: जब Lalu Prasad Yadav ने बनाई RJD, बिहार की राजनीति में आया था भूचाल
1:14
Independence Day 1996 Special: जब सिर्फ 13 दिन के लिए पीएम बने थे
12:20
See how is the life of an Indian Coast Guard jawan?
75storiesofindia,