Indian Air Force Heroes Save Lives in Tamil Nadu Rain: Watch Incredible Video

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu is grappling with severe consequences due to heavy rainfall, submerging cities in water. Over 12,000 people have been evacuated from their homes to safer places. The districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari are the most affected by the incessant rains. The Indian Air Force is actively engaged in rescue operations, using helicopters to safely evacuate people from affected areas. Witness the heart-touching efforts of the Indian Air Force in this video, showcasing their dedication to assisting those in need during the challenging situation caused by the heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

