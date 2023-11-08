trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685681
Indian air force war practice: Indian Air Force conducted maneuvers on the border with China

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Indian air force war practice: Indian Air Force has conducted maneuvers on the border with China. S-400 defense system was also included in the maneuvers. The ballistic missile 'Pralaya' was tested there.
