Indian Army begins 4th day of counter-terror operation | Anantnag Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The anti-terror operation led by Indian Army, J&K Police began for 4th straight day in Anantnag’s Kokernag on Sept 16. The anti-terrorist operation has been going in the area for the past three days.
