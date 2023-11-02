trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683001
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande Honors Courageous Souls In Ladakh's Siachen Base Camp

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande paid homage to brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country at the war memorial in Siachen base camp in Ladakh on November 01
