Indian Army eliminates 3 Pak terrorists in Uri after infiltration bid

Three terrorists were eliminated by the Indian Army on August 25 after they were caught infiltrating into India from the Uri Sector in J&K. The terrorists were detected through electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Three terrorists were eliminated by the Indian Army on August 25 after they were caught infiltrating into India from the Uri Sector in J&K. The terrorists were detected through electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received.