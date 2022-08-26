Indian Army eliminates 3 Pak terrorists in Uri after infiltration bid
Three terrorists were eliminated by the Indian Army on August 25 after they were caught infiltrating into India from the Uri Sector in J&K. The terrorists were detected through electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received.
Three terrorists were eliminated by the Indian Army on August 25 after they were caught infiltrating into India from the Uri Sector in J&K. The terrorists were detected through electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received.