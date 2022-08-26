NewsVideos

Indian Army eliminates 3 Pak terrorists in Uri after infiltration bid

Three terrorists were eliminated by the Indian Army on August 25 after they were caught infiltrating into India from the Uri Sector in J&K. The terrorists were detected through electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
Three terrorists were eliminated by the Indian Army on August 25 after they were caught infiltrating into India from the Uri Sector in J&K. The terrorists were detected through electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received.

All Videos

Assam artisan to send fiberglass Durga Idol to London
Assam artisan to send fiberglass Durga Idol to London
Missionaries of Charity commemorates 112th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa in West Bengal
Missionaries of Charity commemorates 112th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa in West Bengal
Prophet remark row: Security tightened at Charminar in Hyderabad
Prophet remark row: Security tightened at Charminar in Hyderabad
Therapeutic drug can render cancer cells: Research
Therapeutic drug can render cancer cells: Research
UP: 5 persons killed in massive building fire, informs Moradabad DM
UP: 5 persons killed in massive building fire, informs Moradabad DM

Trending Videos

Assam artisan to send fiberglass Durga Idol to London
Missionaries of Charity commemorates 112th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa in West Bengal
Prophet remark row: Security tightened at Charminar in Hyderabad
Therapeutic drug can render cancer cells: Research
UP: 5 persons killed in massive building fire, informs Moradabad DM