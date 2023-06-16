NewsVideos
Indian Army Encounter Underway amid Search Operation with Terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Army's search operation was going on near LoC in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. This search operation was a joint search operation of the police team and the army, during which an encounter started between the police team and the army.

