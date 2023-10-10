trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673204
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict: Indian Army has got a big success in the war between Israel and Hamas. Army has killed two terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
