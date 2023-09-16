trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663114
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Army killed 2 terrorists in Baramulla

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Baramulla Encounter: Army has killed two terrorists in an encounter in Baramulla, after which security forces have started operation against the terrorist. The army's search operation is going on to find the terrorists. There is news of many terrorists hiding.
Follow Us

All Videos

Operation is going on in search of terrorists, firing is going on on the hill.
play icon4:34
Operation is going on in search of terrorists, firing is going on on the hill.
The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.
play icon4:15
The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.
Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs
play icon12:59
Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs
Rain Breaking: Rain alert in many states including MP-Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issued warning
play icon2:57
Rain Breaking: Rain alert in many states including MP-Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issued warning
Kim got scared in Russia!
play icon33:57
Kim got scared in Russia!

Trending Videos

Operation is going on in search of terrorists, firing is going on on the hill.
play icon4:34
Operation is going on in search of terrorists, firing is going on on the hill.
The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.
play icon4:15
The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.
Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs
play icon12:59
Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs
Rain Breaking: Rain alert in many states including MP-Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issued warning
play icon2:57
Rain Breaking: Rain alert in many states including MP-Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issued warning
Kim got scared in Russia!
play icon33:57
Kim got scared in Russia!
Baramulla,Baramulla encounter,Army operation,Army jawan,Anantnag encounter,Zee News,Breaking News,Baramulla encounter,baramulla encounter news,encounter in baramulla,baramulla encounter latest news,encounter in baramulla today,baramula encounter,encounter baramulla,baramulla encounter today,baramulla encounter update,Baramulla,baramulla encounter live,baramulla encounter today live,terror encounter in baramulla,Terrorist encounter,jammu kashmir encounter,terrorist encounter in baramullah,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,Encounter,Rajouri encounter,