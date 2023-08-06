trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645250
Indian Army Search operation intensifies in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: The search operation of the security forces is going on in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the security forces have killed a terrorist in an encounter with the terrorists.

