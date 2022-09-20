NewsVideos

Indian Army to shift the Army Day Parade out of Delhi for the first time. Know deets

|Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
The Indian Army has decided to shift its annual Army Day parade out of Delhi for the first time and will hold its next year parade in the Southern Command area.

