videoDetails

Indian Army's Agni-4 and K-4 Submarine Missile Strengthen Defense

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

In the last 24 hours, the Indian Army has made moves that are creating more impact across the border than within India. We are talking about a dangerous duo, the first being the Agni-4 missile and the second the K-4 missile deployed on the nuclear submarine Arihant. Let’s explain the power of this duo one by one.