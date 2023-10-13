trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674608
Indian citizens heaved a sigh of relief on return from Israel

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Operation Ajay: About 212 Indian citizens have been brought back home under Operation Ajay amid the Israel-Hamas war. Indians heaved a sigh of relief upon returning to their homeland. See in this report how an Indian woman laughed after returning to India from Israel.
