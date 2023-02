videoDetails

Indian company suspends production of eye drops linked with 55 adverse events in the US

| Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

The US health protection agency warned that a brand of eye drops manufactured by a Chennai-based pharmaceutical business might be tainted with a drug-resistant bacterium that has been related to instances of permanent eyesight loss and one death from a bloodstream infection. Indian company suspends production of eye drops linked with 55 adverse events in the US