Indian cyclist Meenakshi crashed in the Women's Keirin Finals 1-6 at the CWG 2022

Indian cyclist Meenakshi crashed at Commonwealth Games 2022. Medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race.The Indian cyclist was carried off on a stretcher

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

