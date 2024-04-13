Advertisement
Indian Foreign Ministry issues advisory regarding Iran-Israel war

Apr 13, 2024
Iran Israel War Update: India is keeping an eye on the situation in Israel. Indian Foreign Ministry issued advisory amid fear of war in the Middle East. Considering the situation in Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Indians should avoid going to Iran and Israel.

