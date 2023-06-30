NewsVideos
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
IMD Orange Alert: Due to monsoon 2023, the Meteorological Department has warned. Regarding this, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains for many states of the country. Know in detail in this report, where and where the Meteorological Department has issued alerts.

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
play icon1:44
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
First batch of Amarnath Yatra leaves from Jammu Base Camp
play icon4:59
First batch of Amarnath Yatra leaves from Jammu Base Camp

