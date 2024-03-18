NewsVideos
Indian Navy Rescue another ship Mv Ruen from Somali Pirates

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: China is uneasy with the bravery of the Indian Navy. Indian Navy rescues ship MV Rouen from Somalian pirates. Indian Navy forced 35 robbers to surrender. Indian Navy has once again proved its strength in the world. The Navy has once again proved that with its presence the Indian Ocean is completely safe. It was captured by Somali pirates. After 40 hours of action by Indian Navy. These robbers were forced to surrender. Bulgaria has thanked India for saving seven of its citizens.

