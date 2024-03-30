Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Navy rescues 23 Pakistani from hijacked Somalia Pirates

|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Navy Rescues Iranian Ship: India has taken big action against pirates. India has saved the lives of 23 citizens of Pakistan. The pirates have surrendered before the Indian Navy.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win in Purnia...',says Pappu Yadav
Play Icon06:21
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win in Purnia...',says Pappu Yadav
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'All this is happening to end AAP...'says Atishi
Play Icon15:30
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'All this is happening to end AAP...'says Atishi
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others
Play Icon07:24
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
Play Icon02:12
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
Play Icon02:24
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win in Purnia...',says Pappu Yadav
play icon6:21
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win in Purnia...',says Pappu Yadav
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'All this is happening to end AAP...'says Atishi
play icon15:30
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'All this is happening to end AAP...'says Atishi
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others
play icon7:24
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
play icon2:12
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
play icon2:24
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan