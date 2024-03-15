NewsVideos
Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction And Future Trends

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Watch: Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya discusses the dynamics of fuel price reduction and its future trajectory. He emphasizes the critical role of crude oil prices in determining fuel costs, highlighting the need to monitor trends and stability before making further decisions. Vaidya's insights shed light on the complex factors influencing fuel pricing strategies.

