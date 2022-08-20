Indian Railways' Janmashtami gift to you: Use the new rail bus to go between Mathura and Vrindavan today

On Janmashtami 2022, Indian Railways announced that a new intercity rail bus will run between Mathura and Vrindavan. The newly produced rail motor will have the capacity to carry 50 passengers and will be driven by a more powerful engine

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

