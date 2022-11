Indian stock indices steady, rupee appreciates in early trade

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Indian stock indices traded largely steady with positive bias this morning, and the rupee appreciated considerably against the US dollar. At 9.56 am, Sensex traded at 60,983.33 points, up 32.97 points or 0.054 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,157.05 points, up 39.90 points or 0.22 per cent. The rupee opened at 82.11 versus Friday’s closing of 82.44 per US dollar.