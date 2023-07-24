trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639631
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian woman Anju reaches Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Indian Anju in Pakistan: Another case like Seema Haider is coming to the fore. India's Anju has reached Pakistan because of love. Has reached Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a visa. Husband narrated the incident on Zee News.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

ASI survey will start at Gyanvapi from 7 am tomorrow
play icon8:11
ASI survey will start at Gyanvapi from 7 am tomorrow
On the Manipur incident...'Neha Rathore' of 'Ka Ba' LIVE on Zee News
play icon26:8
On the Manipur incident...'Neha Rathore' of 'Ka Ba' LIVE on Zee News
Big Update On Indian Currency,indian trade,indian rupee,indian railways,indian rupee falling,indian rupee replace dollar,inflation in india,
play icon3:36
Big Update On Indian Currency,indian trade,indian rupee,indian railways,indian rupee falling,indian rupee replace dollar,inflation in india,
Big Gift For Kashmiri Pandits: After the bye-bye on 370, there will be justice now!
play icon15:48
Big Gift For Kashmiri Pandits: After the bye-bye on 370, there will be justice now!
Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!
play icon43:27
Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

ASI survey will start at Gyanvapi from 7 am tomorrow
play icon8:11
ASI survey will start at Gyanvapi from 7 am tomorrow
On the Manipur incident...'Neha Rathore' of 'Ka Ba' LIVE on Zee News
play icon26:8
On the Manipur incident...'Neha Rathore' of 'Ka Ba' LIVE on Zee News
Big Update On Indian Currency,indian trade,indian rupee,indian railways,indian rupee falling,indian rupee replace dollar,inflation in india,
play icon3:36
Big Update On Indian Currency,indian trade,indian rupee,indian railways,indian rupee falling,indian rupee replace dollar,inflation in india,
Big Gift For Kashmiri Pandits: After the bye-bye on 370, there will be justice now!
play icon15:48
Big Gift For Kashmiri Pandits: After the bye-bye on 370, there will be justice now!
Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!
play icon43:27
Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!
Indian Anju in Pakistan,Pakistan,Anju in Pakistan,seema haider pakistan,seema haider news,Breaking News,Zee News,Pakistani Seema Haider,seema haider exclusive,seema haider exclusive interview,seema haider exclusive interview,sachin love,seema haider story,seema haider live news,seema haider,pakistan seema haider,seema sachin viral video,seema sachin,Pakistan news,sachin seema love,Indian Army,isi link,pakistan seema haider,