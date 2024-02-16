trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721948
Indian Youth Congress Protests BJP Government's Actions: Freezing of Bank Accounts And Electoral Bonds Criticized

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
The Indian Youth Congress stages a protest outside the IYC office in Delhi, condemning the BJP government for freezing the bank accounts of the Congress party and expressing concerns over the issue of electoral bonds.

