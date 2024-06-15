videoDetails

Protests over water crisis intensify in Delhi

Jun 15, 2024

Delhi Water Crisis Protest: There is an outcry for water in the capital Delhi for the last several days. People are troubled by water shortage in many areas of Delhi. In the last several days, such pictures have emerged from many areas of Delhi, where people were seen fighting with each other due to shortage of water. There is a competition among people to fill water first. In many areas, people are yearning for every drop of water and now politics has also become heated on this issue. Meanwhile, protests by BJP and Congress continue against the Kejriwal government.