Indians can now travel 57 countries visa-free as country's passport ranking improves

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
India's passport ranking has climbed to 80th in 2023 from 87 in 2022. India has now moved up five places from its position in 2022. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa. India's current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.
