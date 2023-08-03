trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644244
India's answer to Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Pakistan News: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today, we have seen the remarks of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. India's position is clear. We want normal and friendly relations with all our neighbors. But for that an environment free from terror and hostility is essential. We have been saying this.

