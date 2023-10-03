trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670550
India's big action against Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
India asked 41 Canadian diplomats to return by October 10. America is also intervening and saying that they are in touch with India. We have spoken to the Indian government and urged them to cooperate with Canada's investigation. Big action by the Indian government after Canada's baseless allegations on the murder of terrorist Nijjar. 41 Canadian diplomats asked to return by October 10.
