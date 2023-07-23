trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639553
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir

|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Indian Anju in Pakistan: Another case like Seema Haider is coming to the fore. India's Anju has reached Pakistan because of love. Has reached Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a visa.
