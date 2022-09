India's first-ever "Night Sky Sanctuary" will be set up in Ladakh, Deets here

In next 3 months, India will have it’s first-ever "Night Sky Sanctuary" as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary in Ladakh.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

