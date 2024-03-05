trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727671
India's First Underwater Metro Rail In Kolkata On March 6

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Mark your calendars as India achieves a historic milestone! On March 6, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Kolkata's first-ever underwater metro rail service, showcasing groundbreaking progress in urban transportation.

