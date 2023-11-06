trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684674
India's great victory in the World Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:26 AM IST
In the match played between India and South Africa in the World Cup 2023, India has defeated South Africa. Batting first, Team India had given a target of 327 runs to South Africa to win. In response to which South African team was out within 100 runs. Kohli played a century for India. Shreyas Iyer played an inning of 77 runs. On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja took 5 wickets and Kuldeep took 2 wickets. The entire South African team could score only 83 runs. The 243-run victory, which came on the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday, was spectacular.
