trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666334
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India's resounding victory in cricket, Bangladesh defeated by 51 runs

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Update: India's women's cricket team has made a tremendous start in the 19th Asian Games. Bangladesh team has been all out on the score of just 51 runs. Pooja Vastrakar has taken 4 wickets.
Follow Us

All Videos

ABVP's landslide victory in Delhi University Student Union Elections 2023!
play icon5:21
ABVP's landslide victory in Delhi University Student Union Elections 2023!
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
play icon1:14
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
play icon3:56
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
play icon8:55
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
play icon6:17
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu

Trending Videos

ABVP's landslide victory in Delhi University Student Union Elections 2023!
play icon5:21
ABVP's landslide victory in Delhi University Student Union Elections 2023!
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
play icon1:14
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
play icon3:56
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
play icon8:55
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
play icon6:17
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
Breaking News,Indian WomenS Cricket Team,Pooja Vastrakar,Asian Games 2023,Asian Games,Asian Games 2023 Cricket,hangzhou china asian games 2023,hangzhou china asian games 2023 live,china hangzhou asian games 2023 live,asian games 2023 india squad,Asian Games 2023 cricket schedule,china lol asian games,Asian Games 2023 LIVE,china lol asian games team,asian games 2023 badminton,19th Asian Games,2023 asian games,what to expect at the asian games 2023,