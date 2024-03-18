NewsVideos
India's Smartphone Manufacturing increases China's Tension

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
India's increasing manufacturing has increased China's tension. Indian made smartphones are being liked a lot in America and their export is increasing very fast. Due to which the export of smartphones made by China is decreasing. Considering this, China's tension has increased 255 times.

