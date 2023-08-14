trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648887
“Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts; you cannot even hunt a bird”: Kharge hits out at BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Khrage on August 13 took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they have a habit of twisting the work done by Congress to their advantage and mislead people of the country.

Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed
play icon4:13
Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed
India to have 19th round of talks with China
play icon3:14
India to have 19th round of talks with China
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC
play icon3:35
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC
Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour At Home In Noida, Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
play icon1:49
Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour At Home In Noida, Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
Independence Day: Tricolors Illuminate The Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan Building In Delhi
play icon1:12
Independence Day: Tricolors Illuminate The Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan Building In Delhi

