Indonesia President Joko Widodo arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
President of Indonesia Joko Widodo arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 09. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just at the red carpet laid out for the G20 leaders.
