Indore bags the cleanest city award in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

For the sixth consecutive year, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in a government survey. As a part of the Swachh Survekshan, Surat in Gujarat has been adjudged as the second cleanest city.