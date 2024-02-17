trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722101
Inside story of Congress' seized accounts

Sonam|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
Youth Congress workers staged a massive protest in Delhi today on the issue of confiscation of bank accounts of the Congress Party. Congress workers accused the central government of misuse of government agencies.

