NewsVideos
videoDetails

Inside view of new Parliament of India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
A new chapter in the history of Indian democracy will be written on 28 May 2023 and the country will get a new building of Parliament. Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation of the Parliament House on 10 December 2020 and now on 28 May, Modi is going to inaugurate it. The 4-storey building of Parliament has been built at a cost of about 1200 crores.

All Videos

What does the new Parliament House look like from inside?
11:34
What does the new Parliament House look like from inside?
Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
6:57
Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
10:34
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
10:10
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!
6:10
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!

Trending Videos

11:34
What does the new Parliament House look like from inside?
6:57
Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
10:34
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
10:10
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
6:10
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!
नया संसद भवन,naya sansad bhavan,naya sansad bhavan kaisa hai,Zee News Hindi,hindi news live,Breaking News,PM Modi,Hindi News,new parliament building india,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building india update,New Parliament,new parliament building update,modi new parliament building,sc on new parliament building,New Parliament Inauguration,today big news,Arvind Kejriwal,Mamata Banerjee,headlines of the day,sengol,sengol kya hai,