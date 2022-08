Instagram-like feature coming to WhatsApp! Status will be easier to see

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a new feature for iOS users that will let them view the status directly from their chat history on WhatsApp. Let's know about this new feature...

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a new feature for iOS users that will let them view the status directly from their chat history on WhatsApp. Let's know about this new feature...