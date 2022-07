Instagram users can now place an order on DMs | Zee English News

Instagram users purchase products and track orders through direct messages. This feature will only be available for business accounts. Small Businesses can now request payments when the order is been placed

Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:05 AM IST

