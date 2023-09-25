trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667170
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Instructions to make list of Khalistan terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
The Indian government is now in no mood to spare the Khalistanis. The government has prepared to take major action against the terrorists. The government has issued special instructions for this.
Follow Us

All Videos

Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements
play icon42:19
Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements
India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !
play icon0:43
India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
play icon2:6
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
play icon3:14
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China
play icon3:43
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China

Trending Videos

Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements
play icon42:19
Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements
India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !
play icon0:43
India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
play icon2:6
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
play icon3:14
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China
play icon3:43
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China
Justin Trudeau,India Vs Canada,india vs canada news,india vs canada latest news,india vs canada news video,india vs canada news today,s jaishankar on india vs canada,india canada news,Justine Trudeau,justine trudeau on india,india on canada,PM Modi,advisory for indians in canada,Indians in Canada,S Jaishankar,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,justin trudo,india canada khalistan issue,khalistani killed canada,pannu khalistan,pannu interview,