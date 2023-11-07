trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685051
Insult of Swastika: West's ignorance or agenda?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Justine Trudeau enthusiastically compared Hakenkreuz, the symbol of Nazi Germany, to Swastika, the sacred symbol associated with the faith of Hinduism. In this long and knowledgeable tweet, he termed anti-Semitism and anti-Islam mentality as wrong, but while insulting Hindu religion, he directly described Nazi Germany's racist symbol Hakenkreuz as Swastika.
