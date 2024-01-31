trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715971
NewsVideos
videoDetails

International Monetary Fund makes huge claim over India's economy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also endorsed the rapid pace of the Indian economy. The International Monetary Fund, while raising its own estimate of India's growth rate, has indicated that India will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy. In this regard, India has left China behind in some aspects.

All Videos

Madras High Court imposes ban on entry of non-Hindus into temples
Play Icon2:28
Madras High Court imposes ban on entry of non-Hindus into temples
VIRAL VIDEO: Couple's Altercation Takes Tragic Turn with Fall from Third-Floor Balcony
Play Icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO: Couple's Altercation Takes Tragic Turn with Fall from Third-Floor Balcony
President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Government's Stability Amid Global Challenges In Budget Session 2024
Play Icon1:4
President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Government's Stability Amid Global Challenges In Budget Session 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Joint Session at New Parliament Building in Budget Session 2024
Play Icon1:8
President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Joint Session at New Parliament Building in Budget Session 2024
Important Meet to be held at CM House ahead of Hemant Soren's ED Investigation
Play Icon1:17
Important Meet to be held at CM House ahead of Hemant Soren's ED Investigation

Trending Videos

Madras High Court imposes ban on entry of non-Hindus into temples
play icon2:28
Madras High Court imposes ban on entry of non-Hindus into temples
VIRAL VIDEO: Couple's Altercation Takes Tragic Turn with Fall from Third-Floor Balcony
play icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO: Couple's Altercation Takes Tragic Turn with Fall from Third-Floor Balcony
President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Government's Stability Amid Global Challenges In Budget Session 2024
play icon1:4
President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Government's Stability Amid Global Challenges In Budget Session 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Joint Session at New Parliament Building in Budget Session 2024
play icon1:8
President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Joint Session at New Parliament Building in Budget Session 2024
Important Meet to be held at CM House ahead of Hemant Soren's ED Investigation
play icon1:17
Important Meet to be held at CM House ahead of Hemant Soren's ED Investigation