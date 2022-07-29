International Tiger Day 2022: The apex predator needs your attention

July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day to make people aware of the dangers and problems faced by tigers around the globe. The magnificent animal is suffering because of the cutting down of trees which causes loss of habitat, illegal trading and hunting.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day to make people aware of the dangers and problems faced by tigers around the globe. The magnificent animal is suffering because of the cutting down of trees which causes loss of habitat, illegal trading and hunting.