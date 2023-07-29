trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641943
International Tiger Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 15-foot-tall tiger in Odisha

Jul 29, 2023
On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on July 28 created a 15-foot long tiger at Puri beach in Odisha. International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29. Sudarsan Pattnaik said, “Created sand Sculpture on the occasion of International Tiger’s Day. The sculpture is around 15 ft long.”

