Internet service restored in Gurugram

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Gurugram Internet Service Restored: After the Nuh violence in Gurugram, many shops were set on fire, due to which the Haryana government had decided to ban internet service till August 5, but now internet service is being restored from 1 pm to 4 pm.

