Internet service stopped in mewat till 28 august

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Internet service has been suspended from 25 to 29 August in Nuh area of ​​Mewat. On social media, Hindu organizations were talking about taking back the Brij Mandal Yatra on 28 August. The administration has not given any such permission, yet on social media many organizations are talking about going on a yatra.
