Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Check out this amazing adventure in the viral video from @villagefoodchannel_official on Instagram. You'll see enthusiastic cooks creating something truly unique: Watermelon Biryani. It combines sweet watermelon with spicy biryani flavors, giving you the best of both. Get ready to be amazed by this fun and creative twist on a favorite dish, shown in an easy-to-follow way.

